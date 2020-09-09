Dr. Kevin Browne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Browne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Browne, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Browne, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital.
Locations
Kevin B. Browne M.d. P.A.4499 Medical Dr Ste 330, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 615-8177
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Browne is a true professional and and excellent surgeon. I highly recommend him for his knowledge and surgery skills. He also carries a positive attitude and friendly disposition. Office staff is gracious and efficient.
About Dr. Kevin Browne, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Browne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Browne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Browne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Browne has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Browne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Browne speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Browne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Browne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Browne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Browne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.