Dr. Kevin Brough, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Brough, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus.
Locations
Heartland Dermatology1861 N Rock Rd Ste 205, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 500-3231
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr, Brough performed 2 surgeries on myself and one on my wife. Great advise and seems to truly care about his patents. Highly recommend
About Dr. Kevin Brough, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1326484999
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Fellowship Trained Mohs Surgeon
- Mayo Clinic (Dermatology)
- Mayo Clinic Rochester Mn
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- University of North Texas
- Dermatology, Internal Medicine and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Brough has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brough accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brough has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rash, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brough speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Brough. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brough.
