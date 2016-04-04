Dr. Bromage has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Bromage, MD
Dr. Kevin Bromage, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Lakeside Community Healthcare Medical Group1500 W West Covina Pkwy, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 856-2248
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Being in that my injury was truly painful, a dislocated toe, I was truly terrified that the reset would be excruciating. Dr. Bromage was direct and honest. He walked me through my options, and straightforwardly explained the potential consequences. I appreciated his humor and sensitivity, and though I felt helpless, I found myself trusting him. It was a timely success. I was truly grateful for my experience.
- Family Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1407111206
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice
