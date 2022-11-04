See All Plastic Surgeons in Abilene, TX
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Kevin Bridge, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.

Dr. Bridge works at Hendrick Plastic Surgery and MedSpa in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hendrick Plastic Surgery & MedSpa
    950 N 19th St Ste 200, Abilene, TX 79601

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hendrick Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
    View All Accepted Carriers

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 04, 2022
    Saw Dr. Bridge for a spot of cancer above right wrist. He is fantastic and so is all of his staff. Kim his Nurse is super fantastic herself. Love these folks and the care and surgery he did for me. I have no idea who laughed more he and his staff or myself during my visits and operation.
    Worthless NoAccount :) — Nov 04, 2022
    About Dr. Kevin Bridge, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Bridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Bridge has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Bridge works at Hendrick Plastic Surgery and MedSpa in Abilene, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bridge's profile.

    Dr. Bridge has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bridge on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bridge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bridge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

