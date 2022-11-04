Dr. Kevin Bridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Bridge, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Bridge, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.
Locations
Hendrick Plastic Surgery & MedSpa950 N 19th St Ste 200, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 670-5320
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr. Bridge for a spot of cancer above right wrist. He is fantastic and so is all of his staff. Kim his Nurse is super fantastic herself. Love these folks and the care and surgery he did for me. I have no idea who laughed more he and his staff or myself during my visits and operation.
About Dr. Kevin Bridge, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1679735393
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bridge has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bridge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bridge has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bridge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bridge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bridge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.