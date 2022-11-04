Overview

Dr. Kevin Bridge, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.



Dr. Bridge works at Hendrick Plastic Surgery and MedSpa in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.