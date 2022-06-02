Overview

Dr. Kevin Brady, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Estrella Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Brady works at Southwest Heart and Lung in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Pleural Effusion, Pericardial Disease and Aortic Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.