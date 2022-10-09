Dr. Kevin Boykin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boykin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Boykin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Boykin, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center, Willis-Knighton Medical Center, Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health and WK Bossier Health Center.
Dr. Boykin works at
Locations
Pediatric Surgical Associates2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 310, Shreveport, LA 71118 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Pierremont Health Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
- WK Bossier Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
AMAZING-GGGGG hospital staff and doctor! I recommend 1,000+ % :)
About Dr. Kevin Boykin, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1710909163
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University Hospital
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
Dr. Boykin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Boykin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Boykin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Boykin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boykin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boykin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boykin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.