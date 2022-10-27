See All Neurosurgeons in Lone Tree, CO
Neurosurgery
3.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kevin Boyer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Creighton University|Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and HCA Florida Blake Hospital.

Dr. Boyer works at Denver Hip & Knee Clinic in Lone Tree, CO with other offices in Centennial, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Front Range Spine and Neurosurgery PC
    10099 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 310, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 850-8072
  2. 2
    Front Range Spine and Neurosurgery PC
    14100 E Arapahoe Rd Ste 210, Centennial, CO 80112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0240

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Blake Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Neuroplasty
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Neuroplasty
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Lesion Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dr. Boyer is a great doctor! Unlike other doctors who wanted to rush me to surgery, he wanted me to try physical therapy. I am so thankful I listened! No surgery, and my back/leg pain from herniated disc is gone!
    About Dr. Kevin Boyer, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609861392
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • Creighton University|Creighton University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Boyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boyer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

