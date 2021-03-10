Overview

Dr. Kevin Bowman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Attleboro, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Sturdy Memorial Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Bowman works at Sturdy Orthopedics/Sports Medcn in Attleboro, MA with other offices in Pawtucket, RI, Lincoln, RI and North Smithfield, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.