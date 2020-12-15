Overview

Dr. Kevin Bowman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Johnston Health and Rex Hospital.



Dr. Bowman works at Raleigh Ophthalmology in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Clayton, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Visual Field Defects and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.