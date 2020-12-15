Dr. Kevin Bowman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Bowman, MD
Dr. Kevin Bowman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Johnston Health and Rex Hospital.
Locations
Blue Ridge Office2709 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 100, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 782-5400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Raleigh Ophthalmology34 Healthpark Way Ste 102, Clayton, NC 27520 Directions (919) 782-5400
Clayton Office11618 US 70 Business Hwy W Ste 204, Clayton, NC 27520 Directions (919) 782-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston Health
- Rex Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Good care, ease of check-in and check out. Bothe the technician and the Dr. we’re very pleasant and informative.
About Dr. Kevin Bowman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1225299829
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Bowman has seen patients for Keratitis, Visual Field Defects and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
