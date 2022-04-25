Dr. Kevin Botts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Botts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Botts, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Botts, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.
Dr. Botts works at
Locations
Baptist Medical Park - Nine Mile9400 University Pkwy Ste 200, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 432-3467
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Botts is a very knowledgeable and caring doctor. I have heard from many that he is the absolute best ear nose and throat surgeon, in Pensacola, and I believe it. I went thru chemo and radiation and have not required surgery for my throat cancer, but I have loved being a patient of Dr. Botts, and if it does move toward surgery, I know I am in capable caring hands.
About Dr. Kevin Botts, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1982662094
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
