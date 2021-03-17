Dr. Kevin Bordeau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bordeau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Bordeau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Bordeau, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Canonsburg General Hospital, Heritage Valley Sewickley, Jefferson Hospital, Meadville Medical Center, Saint Clair Hospital and Washington Hospital.
Dr. Bordeau works at
Locations
-
1
St. Clair Medical Group Urology1000 Bower Hill Rd Ste 7600, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 942-4100
-
2
St. Clair Health1050 Bower Hill Rd Ste 101, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 572-6194Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Weirton Medical Center601 Colliers Way, Weirton, WV 26062 Directions (412) 942-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Canonsburg General Hospital
- Heritage Valley Sewickley
- Jefferson Hospital
- Meadville Medical Center
- Saint Clair Hospital
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bordeau?
Dr. Bordeau is informative, patient and caring! I have trusted him with my care and with performing surgery on me. I have and will continue to recommend him.
About Dr. Kevin Bordeau, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1164421509
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bordeau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bordeau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bordeau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bordeau works at
Dr. Bordeau has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bordeau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bordeau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bordeau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bordeau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bordeau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.