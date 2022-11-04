Dr. Kevin Bonner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Bonner, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kevin Bonner, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Jordan Young Institute5716 Cleveland St Ste 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 490-4802
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Optimum HealthCare
- Tricare
- Worker's Compensation
Visit for right shoulder. Dr. Bonner expertly repaired left shoulder 2 years ago. Always a pleasure to see Dr. Bonner as he is pleasant and attentive. Only downside is the office tends to run late in getting to you, as much as an hour.
- Sports Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1376572883
Education & Certifications
- The Hospital For Special Surgery / Cornell University Med Center
- Washington Hospital Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Georgetown University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
