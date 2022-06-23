Overview

Dr. Kevin Boehme, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Washington, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital and Washington Hospital.



Dr. Boehme works at WHS Family Medicine - North Main in Washington, PA with other offices in Eighty Four, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.