Dr. Kevin Blumenthal, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Blumenthal, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads.
Dr. Blumenthal works at
Locations
Natural Transplants, Hair Restoration Clinic6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 412, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 841-6005Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Did an excellent job explaining procedure and what would be the anticipated results as far the procedure was concerned.
About Dr. Kevin Blumenthal, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blumenthal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blumenthal accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blumenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Blumenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blumenthal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blumenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blumenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.