Dr. Kevin Blinder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blinder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Blinder, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Blinder, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Vernon, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Blinder works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Quest Diagnostics1009 S 42nd St Ste 3, Mount Vernon, IL 62864 Directions (314) 721-1760
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blinder?
I had a vitrectomy for a macular hole. I had a very good outcome.
About Dr. Kevin Blinder, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1669476560
Education & Certifications
- LSU Eye Ctr
- U Mo
- Ssm St Marys Health Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blinder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blinder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blinder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blinder works at
Dr. Blinder has seen patients for Floaters, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blinder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Blinder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blinder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blinder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blinder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.