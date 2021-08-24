Dr. Kevin Bingle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bingle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Bingle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Bingle, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from American University Of The Carribean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Locations
ProMedica Physicians Arrowhead Family Practice660 Beaver Creek Cir Ste 110, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 891-6210
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Paramount
Ratings & Reviews
He is very respectful. Talks, and acknowledges you are in the room. Some Doctors can barley make eye contact these days. He not that guy! Highly recommend!
About Dr. Kevin Bingle, MD
- Family Medicine
- 5 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Promedica Monroe Family Medicine Residency
- American University Of The Carribean School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan
- Family Practice
