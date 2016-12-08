Overview

Dr. Kevin Beyer, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital, Bronson Battle Creek Hospital and Bronson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Beyer works at Ascension Medical Group-Kalamazoo Gastroenterology in Kalamazoo, MI with other offices in Battle Creek, MI and Portage, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Barrett's Esophagus, Reflux Esophagitis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.