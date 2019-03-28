Overview

Dr. Kevin Berry, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Methuen, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital, Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.



Dr. Berry works at Kevin J. Berry MD in Methuen, MA with other offices in Lawrence, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.