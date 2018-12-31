Dr. Kevin Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Bernstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Bernstein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in North Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Vista Hospital.
Dr. Bernstein works at
Locations
-
1
North Vista Hospital LLC1409 E Lake Mead Blvd, North Las Vegas, NV 89030 Directions (702) 649-7711
-
2
Medical Dietitian Consultants LLC158 Crooked Putter Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 405-9080
Hospital Affiliations
- North Vista Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bernstein?
Dr B makes you feel like you count- that’s his greatest quality- he lifted me from the streets and death and now I have a life- you’ll never get that from anyone else
About Dr. Kevin Bernstein, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1609823533
Education & Certifications
- SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernstein works at
Dr. Bernstein has seen patients for Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), Anxiety and Tobacco Use Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.