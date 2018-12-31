See All Psychiatrists in North Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Kevin Bernstein, MD

Psychiatry
3 (12)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kevin Bernstein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in North Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Vista Hospital.

Dr. Bernstein works at LAKE MEAD HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER in North Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), Anxiety and Tobacco Use Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Vista Hospital LLC
    1409 E Lake Mead Blvd, North Las Vegas, NV 89030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 649-7711
  2. 2
    Medical Dietitian Consultants LLC
    158 Crooked Putter Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 405-9080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Vista Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(4)

About Dr. Kevin Bernstein, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1609823533
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kevin Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bernstein has seen patients for Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), Anxiety and Tobacco Use Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

