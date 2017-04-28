Dr. Kevin Berning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Berning, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Berning, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Berning works at
Locations
-
1
Parkview Hospital Randallia11109 Parkview Plaza Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 266-1000
-
2
Parkview Regional Medical Center - Plastic Surgery11141 Parkview Plaza Dr Ste 300, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 425-6960
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berning?
Dr. Berning is a professional and very understanding of your situation and prognosis. He has never been to busy to help you understand any of your concerns. A very positive experience.....especially when your world has been turned up side down......Dr Berning and his staff pull you through situations to success.
About Dr. Kevin Berning, MD
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1164423620
Education & Certifications
- Davies Med Center
- SPECTRUM HEALTH
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berning has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berning accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berning works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Berning. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berning.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.