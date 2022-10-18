See All Dermatologists in Roswell, GA
Dr. Kevin Berman, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kevin Berman, MD is a Dermatologist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry.

Dr. Berman works at Atlanta Center for Dermatologic Diseases in Roswell, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA and Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, Actinic Keratosis and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northside Plastic Surgery
    1265 Upper Hembree Rd Ste 100, Roswell, GA 30076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 664-5225
  2. 2
    Phillip K. Robb M.d. PC
    3400 Old Milton Pkwy Bldg C, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 664-5225
  3. 3
    Atlanta Center for Dermatologic Diseases
    327 Dahlonega St Ste 1501, Cumming, GA 30040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 844-1902

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 18, 2022
    Doctor Berman is extremely competent and explains everything clearly. He does it in a manner that gives you a feeling that he cares with wit and charm that makes the visit rather pleasant or as pleasant as a Doctor's Appointment can be. His staff and office are pleasant and professional.
    ELI J LEVINE — Oct 18, 2022
    About Dr. Kevin Berman, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336118983
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Berman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berman has seen patients for Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, Actinic Keratosis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Berman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

