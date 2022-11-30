Overview

Dr. Kevin Bender, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.



They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Aortic Valve Regurgitation and Mitral Valve Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.