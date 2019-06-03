Dr. Kevin Bays, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bays is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Bays, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Bays, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.
Dr. Bays works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Louisville Behavioral Health System3430 Newburg Rd Ste 212, Louisville, KY 40218 Directions (502) 454-8800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bays?
Easy to talk to. Encouraging and it is not like seeing a psych who just scribbles a script and you are outta there. He takes time!
About Dr. Kevin Bays, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1386695831
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bays has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bays accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bays has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bays works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bays. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bays.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bays, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bays appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.