Dr. Kevin Basralian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basralian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Basralian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Basralian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their fellowship with University of Edinburgh
Dr. Basralian works at
Locations
-
1
Department of Urology360 Essex St Ste 403, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-8090
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Basralian?
I have been under the care of HUMC department of Urology for the last 10 years. Dr. Basralian, has been treating me for the last 4 years and exhibits the talent knowledge and expertise to put a patient at ease and focus on the important things in life. Anyone concerned about issues regarding urological health, I strongly recommend you contact Dr. Basralian, it may be the best decision you ever make!
About Dr. Kevin Basralian, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1851392252
Education & Certifications
- University of Edinburgh
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basralian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Basralian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basralian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basralian works at
Dr. Basralian has seen patients for Prostate Biopsy, Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basralian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Basralian speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Basralian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basralian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basralian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basralian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.