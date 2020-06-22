See All Urologists in Columbus, OH
Dr. Kevin Banks, MD

Urology
4.6 (32)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kevin Banks, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center and Genesis Hospital.

Dr. Banks works at OhioHealth Urology Physicians in Columbus, OH with other offices in Chillicothe, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ohiohealth Genetic Counseling
    500 Thomas Ln Ste 2D, Columbus, OH 43214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 788-2870
    4439 STATE ROUTE 159, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 779-4370

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adena Regional Medical Center
  • Genesis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Incontinence

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Acute (or Transient) Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Distention Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Botox® for the Bladder Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Continuous Incontinence Chevron Icon
Cryptorchidism Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Epididymo - Orchitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Green Light Photovaporization of the Prostate (PVP) Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Urethral Diseases Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder and Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Overflow Incontinence Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Diseases Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prolapsed Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostate Radioactive Seed Implants Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectocele Chevron Icon
Renal Abscess Chevron Icon
Renal Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Retroperitoneal Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Retroperitoneal Liposarcoma Chevron Icon
Retroperitoneal Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Scrotal Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Scrotal Mass Chevron Icon
Scrotal Pain Chevron Icon
Scrotal Swelling Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Stone Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Testicle Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Implants Chevron Icon
Testicular Torsion Chevron Icon
Ureter Tumor Chevron Icon
Ureteral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Diseases Chevron Icon
Ureteropelvic Junction Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopy With Laser Lithotripsy of Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urge Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Tumor Chevron Icon
Urinary Urgency Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicocolic Fistula Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 22, 2020
    Excellent results by Dr. Banks. He was professional and Down to earth in explaining the procedure and biopsy. Thank you Doc.
    Rich Catlett — Jun 22, 2020
    About Dr. Kevin Banks, MD

    Urology
    26 years of experience
    English
    NPI: 1013087535
    Education & Certifications

    Internship: Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications: Urology
