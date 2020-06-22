Overview

Dr. Kevin Banks, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center and Genesis Hospital.



Dr. Banks works at OhioHealth Urology Physicians in Columbus, OH with other offices in Chillicothe, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.