Dr. Kevin Aurori, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Aurori, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Aurori works at
Locations
-
1
Ridge Orthopedic Group PA131 Madison Ave Ste 130, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 538-8307Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had four surgeries done by Dr. Kevin Aurori and I am very pleased. He and his staff are excellent, always treated me special. The staff made sure whatever is needed to accommodate me they do. thank you Dr. and your staff for your care. My family and I love you. Blessings
About Dr. Kevin Aurori, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1639144132
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
