Overview

Dr. Kevin Ault, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Ault works at Internal Medicine in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities, Ovarian Cysts and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.