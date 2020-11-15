See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Rochester, MN
Dr. Kevin Arce, MD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kevin Arce, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Arce works at Mayo Clinic - Rochester in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 405-0046

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Katie Hart — Nov 15, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Kevin Arce, MD

  • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
  • 23 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1427023126
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MAYO CLINIC
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kevin Arce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Arce has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Arce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Arce works at Mayo Clinic - Rochester in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Arce’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Arce. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arce.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.