Dr. Kevin Andrews, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Andrews, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Andrews, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Sparks, NV. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Andrews works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kevin J. Andrews, D.D.S., M.S.2125 Green Vista Dr Ste 104, Sparks, NV 89431 Directions (775) 501-6400Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Health System
- Dental Network of America
- First Dental Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Andrews?
The first time I went here they were nice to me and they had people that talked Spanish and that was helpful for me because I can talk English but can’t really understand it that good so it was very helpful that they had people that speak Spanish.
About Dr. Kevin Andrews, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
- 1811388184
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andrews has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrews accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andrews works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrews. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.