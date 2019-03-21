Overview

Dr. Kevin Andrews, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Walla Walla, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Anthony Hospital and Providence St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Andrews works at Walla Walla Clinic in Walla Walla, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.