Overview

Dr. Kevin Ammar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pooler, GA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center, Candler Hospital, Memorial Health Meadows Hospital, Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Ammar works at The Neurological Institute of Savannah in Pooler, GA with other offices in Savannah, GA, Jesup, GA and Statesboro, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.