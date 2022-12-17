Dr. Kevin Ammar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ammar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Ammar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Ammar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pooler, GA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center, Candler Hospital, Memorial Health Meadows Hospital, Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
1
Heart Care Bluffton101 Saint Josephs Candler Dr Ste 320, Pooler, GA 31322 Directions (912) 299-5736
2
Heart Care Bluffton101 W Mulberry Blvd Ste 100, Savannah, GA 31407 Directions (912) 302-0996Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Neurological Institute of Savannah PC4 E Jackson Blvd, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 299-5740
4
Heart Care Bluffton370 Peachtree St, Jesup, GA 31545 Directions (912) 299-5730
5
Heart Care Bluffton1213 Merchant Way Ste A, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 299-5738
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health Meadows Hospital
- Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Awoke this morning PAIN FREE! Thanks Dr. Ammar and your wonderful crew. My husband thanks you and is grateful for my pain free condition.
About Dr. Kevin Ammar, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama Birmingham
- University of Alabama Birmingham
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Dr. Ammar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ammar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ammar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ammar has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ammar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Ammar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ammar.
