Pediatrics
4.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kevin Allen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Emergency Medicine. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Allen works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Regent University
    1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Nausea
Common Cold
Fever
Nausea
Common Cold

Fever Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 12, 2022
My daughter broke her arm and Dr. Allen was very empathetic and comforting to her, my husband and myself. He explained everything at a lever we would understand and was there with us the entire time. We need more like him.
Andrews — Sep 12, 2022
About Dr. Kevin Allen, MD

  • Pediatrics
  • 11 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1619231560
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Augusta University
Medical Education
  • MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED
Board Certifications
  • Pediatric Emergency Medicine and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

