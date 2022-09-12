Dr. Kevin Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Allen, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Allen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Emergency Medicine. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Locations
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter broke her arm and Dr. Allen was very empathetic and comforting to her, my husband and myself. He explained everything at a lever we would understand and was there with us the entire time. We need more like him.
About Dr. Kevin Allen, MD
- Pediatrics
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Augusta University
- MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED
- Pediatric Emergency Medicine and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
