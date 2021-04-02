Overview

Dr. Keven Dodt, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Williamsport, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Franciscan Health Rensselaer, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Logansport Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dodt works at Sigma Medical Group in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Muscle Weakness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.