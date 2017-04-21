See All Dermatopathologists in Iron Mountain, MI
Dr. Kevan Lewis, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Kevan Lewis, MD

Dermatopathology
3.5 (44)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kevan Lewis, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Iron Mountain, MI. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES.

Dr. Lewis works at Bellin Health in Iron Mountain, MI with other offices in Green Bay, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bellin Behavior Health Iron Mountain
    440 Woodward Ave, Iron Mountain, MI 49801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 965-0345
  2. 2
    Allergy Clinic-green Bay
    141 Siegler St, Green Bay, WI 54303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 965-0345
  3. 3
    Oscar G. Johnson Veterans Affairs Medical Center
    325 E H St, Iron Mountain, MI 49801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 965-0345
  4. 4
    New Dermatology Group Ltd
    3059 Voyager Dr, Green Bay, WI 54311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 965-0345

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rash
Warts
Itchy Skin
Rash
Warts
Itchy Skin

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lewis?

    Apr 21, 2017
    After having a biopsy in my MD's office, I was referred to Dr. Lewis. He and his assistant were very professional! They removed a basal cell carsinoma off my abdomen. It was a pain free procedure. I would definately refer friends or family to Dr. Lewis!
    S. Sadler in Green Bay, WI — Apr 21, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kevan Lewis, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kevan Lewis, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lewis to family and friends

    Dr. Lewis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lewis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kevan Lewis, MD.

    About Dr. Kevan Lewis, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatopathology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497970560
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatopathology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevan Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kevan Lewis, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.