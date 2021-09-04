Dr. Keun-Young Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keun-Young Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keun-Young Kim, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
-
1
Orange County Neurosurgical Associates26732 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 541, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 388-7190Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
Had a very long consult with Dr. Kim about my spine issues and how to best manage my pain. He has great beside manner and took a lot of time to explain my X-rays and MRI. He was very thorough and answered all my questions patiently. He was very honest in that at this time I do NOT need surgery. I was grateful that I was referred to him and highly recommend him.
About Dr. Keun-Young Kim, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1659577286
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Scoliosis and Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.