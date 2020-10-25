Overview

Dr. Kettlie Daniels, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Daniels works at Kettlie Josep Daniels in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Eating Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.