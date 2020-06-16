Dr. Kethes Waram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kethes Waram, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kethes Waram, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Allegheny General Hospital/Western Pennsylvania Hospital Medical Education Consortium
Cardiovascular Consultants3805 E Bell Rd Ste 3100, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 792-0341
Deer Valley Office19646 N 27th Ave Ste 408, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (602) 867-8644Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Cardiovascular Consultants10210 N 92nd St Ste 301, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (602) 867-8644
Anthem office3624 W Anthem Way Ste C100, Anthem, AZ 85086 Directions (602) 867-8644
Fountain Hills office13620 N Saguaro Blvd Ste 50, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268 Directions (602) 867-8644
Southwest Desert Cardiology20414 N 27th Ave Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (623) 879-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Dr. Keith Waram is one of the best drs to perform heart surgery/Stent insertion. Dr. Will ensure that you really need a Stint and or surgery. If he finds you don’t need stint he will ensure that you know it and see it on the monitor that all is well. He is the best I recommend him to anyone for surgery. God bless you, long live Dr. Keith Waram. Surinder Tuli
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Tamil
- 1689855868
- Allegheny General Hospital/Western Pennsylvania Hospital Medical Education Consortium
- Allegheney Genl Hosp
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
