Dr. Ketankumar Sheth, MD
Overview
Dr. Ketankumar Sheth, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center.
Locations
Psh Camp Hill Outptctrcardiology875 Poplar Church Rd Ste 400, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 724-6450
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Ketankumar Sheth, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
Education & Certifications
- BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheth has seen patients for Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sheth speaks Gujarati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.