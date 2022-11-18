Overview

Dr. Ketan Shah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Saddleback Medical Group Inc in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.