Dr. Ketan Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ketan Shah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
Saddleback Medical Group - Gastroenterology24221 Calle de la Louisa Ste 300, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 770-7163Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Digestive Care Center24411 Health Center Dr Ste 450, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 586-9386
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Shah since 2016, 6 colonoscopy and 3 endoscopy procedures. I wouldn't go to anyone else. He is so kind and caring. Always willing to explain, asks if I have questions and never in a rush. Very thorough and wonderful bedside manner. His staff is great too both at the Digestive Center and his office.
About Dr. Ketan Shah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1629244652
Education & Certifications
- University California Irvine Medical Center
- Duke University Medical Center
- Duke University
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
