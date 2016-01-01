Overview

Dr. Ketan Shah, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Achilles Foot And Ankle Group LLC in North Bergen, NJ with other offices in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.