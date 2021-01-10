Overview

Dr. Ketan Rana, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Rana works at GI Medicine Associates in Saint Clair Shores, MI with other offices in Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.