Dr. Ketan Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ketan Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Ketan Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Dedicated Senior Medical Center Bradenton1505 53RD AVE E, Bradenton, FL 34203 Directions (941) 357-7950
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
About Dr. Ketan Patel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1548225741
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.