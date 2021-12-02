See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Ketan Patel, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ketan Patel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES.

Dr. Patel works at Cristi A. Soiya LPC LISAC NCC in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix Medical Legal Services Inc.
    8426 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 860-4792
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
  2. 2
    Arizona Associates for Reprodcutive Health
    8573 E Princess Dr Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 946-9900
  3. 3
    Arizona Associates for Reproductive Health
    3885 S Val Vista Dr Ste 105, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 946-9900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Endometriosis
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Endometriosis

Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Semen Analysis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Mayo Clinic
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Zenith Administrators Inc

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Dec 02, 2021
    Dr. Patel and his staff are amazing! They are super organized with appointments. After you go into a room they see you very quickly. He is super thorough and helped us get pregnant with twins. They are five months old now and we couldn’t be happier with our experience. I would 100% recommend Dr. Patel and his office to my loved ones and friends.
    Jessica Reyes — Dec 02, 2021
    About Dr. Ketan Patel, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati
    • 1538116819
    Education & Certifications

    • CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ketan Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

