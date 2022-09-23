Dr. Ketan Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ketan Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Ketan Patel, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Brick, NJ.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Interventional Pain Consultants2141 Route 88 Ste 3, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 898-7050Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MagnaCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot thank Dr. Patel enough. I had horrible back pain and I underwent 2 epidural and am pain free. Dr. Patel is the kindest and most compassionate doctor you will ever meet.
About Dr. Ketan Patel, MD
- Pain Management
- English
- 1316320864
Education & Certifications
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
