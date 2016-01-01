Overview

Dr. Ketan Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center and Dallas Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Pulmonary Specialists Of Tyler in Tyler, TX with other offices in Richardson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.