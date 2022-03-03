Dr. Ketan Parikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ketan Parikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ketan Parikh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Eldersburg, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ross University, Roseau and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center.
Dr. Parikh works at
Locations
South Carroll Medical Building1380 Progress Way Ste 114, Eldersburg, MD 21784 Directions (443) 205-1111
Om Cardiology, LLC910 Washington Rd Ste A, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (443) 205-1111Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carroll Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Parikh is a very caring Dr. He listens to everything you say and we never feel rushed. He has truly helped my husband recover from his major heart issues!
About Dr. Ketan Parikh, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1538153432
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut Health Center School of Medicine
- Ross University, Roseau
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parikh works at
Dr. Parikh speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.
