Dr. Ketan Laud, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ketan Laud, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ketan Laud, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Laud works at OCLI Vision in Rockville Centre, NY with other offices in East Setauket, NY, Oceanside, NY, Lynbrook, NY and Valley Stream, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage, Chorioretinal Scars and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    OCLI - Rockville Centre
    2000 N Village Ave Ste 402, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 766-2519
  2. 2
    Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island - East Setauket
    4 Technology Dr Ste 200, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 941-1400
  3. 3
    OCLI Vision
    2860 Long Beach Rd # 100, Oceanside, NY 11572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 593-7709
  4. 4
    Lynbrook Office
    360 Merrick Rd Fl 3, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 593-7709
  5. 5
    Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island (OCLI) - Valley Stream
    65 Roosevelt Ave Ste 204, Valley Stream, NY 11581 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 374-4199
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitreous Hemorrhage
Chorioretinal Scars
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Chorioretinal Scars
Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Ketan Laud, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114151537
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MED COLL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ketan Laud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Laud has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Laud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Laud has seen patients for Vitreous Hemorrhage, Chorioretinal Scars and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Laud. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laud.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

