Dr. Ketan Laud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ketan Laud, MD
Overview
Dr. Ketan Laud, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Laud works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
OCLI - Rockville Centre2000 N Village Ave Ste 402, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 766-2519
-
2
Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island - East Setauket4 Technology Dr Ste 200, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 941-1400
-
3
OCLI Vision2860 Long Beach Rd # 100, Oceanside, NY 11572 Directions (516) 593-7709
-
4
Lynbrook Office360 Merrick Rd Fl 3, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 593-7709
-
5
Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island (OCLI) - Valley Stream65 Roosevelt Ave Ste 204, Valley Stream, NY 11581 Directions (516) 374-4199Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laud?
Dr. Laud saved my life! He performed surgery on my detached retina immediately and restored my vision to normal. He is a highly competent, skilled, caring and compassionate doctor. I have recommended him to friends with the utmost confidence.
About Dr. Ketan Laud, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1114151537
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MED COLL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laud has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laud works at
Dr. Laud has seen patients for Vitreous Hemorrhage, Chorioretinal Scars and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Laud. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.