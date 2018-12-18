Overview

Dr. Ketan Laud, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Laud works at OCLI Vision in Rockville Centre, NY with other offices in East Setauket, NY, Oceanside, NY, Lynbrook, NY and Valley Stream, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage, Chorioretinal Scars and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.