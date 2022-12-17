Dr. Kapadia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ketan Kapadia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ketan Kapadia, MD is an Urology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Kapadia works at
Locations
1
Advanced Urology Institute5747 38th Ave N, St Petersburg, FL 33710 Directions (727) 381-8667Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Champaign Dental Group1401 Pasadena Ave S, South Pasadena, FL 33707 Directions (203) 942-2909
3
Northside Hospital6000 49th St N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33709 Directions (727) 381-8667
- 4 8787 BRYAN DAIRY RD, Seminole, FL 33777 Directions (727) 394-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable and communicative
About Dr. Ketan Kapadia, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1043274152
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Urology
