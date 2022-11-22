Overview

Dr. Ketan Doshi, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They graduated from Baroda Medical College - Baroda India and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Doshi works at Ocala Oncology/Florida Cancer Affiliates in Lady Lake, FL with other offices in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.