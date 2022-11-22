Dr. Ketan Doshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ketan Doshi, MD
Dr. Ketan Doshi, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They graduated from Baroda Medical College - Baroda India and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.
Locations
Lady Lake13940 N US Highway 441 Ste 203, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 574-6826Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ocala Oncology/Florida Cancer Affiliates3130 SW 32ND AVE, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 574-6824
Timber Ridge9401 SW Highway 200 Ste 702, Ocala, FL 34481 Directions (352) 574-6825
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Adventhealth Ocala
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is very understanding, thorough and goes the extra step that is needed to be sure you have the best care. He is patient and explains every step of the process. You don't feel rushed through the visit and his staff are all very friendly and helpful, especially Malta. She helps schedule appointments so that you don't have to worry about forgetting appointments and next steps. I feel that I made the right choice for my care and will refer anyone I know who needs this type of care to him. Thanks Dr Doshi and Staff!
About Dr. Ketan Doshi, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1750573069
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota - Minneapolis MN
- Our Lady - Mercy - New York NY
- Our Lady - Mercy - New York NY
- Baroda Medical College - Baroda India
Dr. Doshi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doshi accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doshi works at
Dr. Doshi has seen patients for Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Doshi speaks Spanish.
115 patients have reviewed Dr. Doshi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doshi.
