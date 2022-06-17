Dr. Ketan Desai, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ketan Desai, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Austell, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital, Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
PHI of Austell3820 Medical Park Dr Ste 2200, Austell, GA 30106 Directions (770) 941-7196
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
Dr. Desai is very caring and demonstrates concern for your well being.
- Botford General Hospital
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
- Kalamazoo College
